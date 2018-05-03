Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages News

New zero sugar Raspberry Rosé Smirnoff spiked sparkling seltzer hits US shelves

Published 03 May 2018

Diageo-owned Smirnoff has extended its spiked seltzers line in the US with the introduction of a raspberry rosé variant.

The new variant will be available this summer across the US. This raspberry and rosé flavoured malt beverage claims to have 90 calories per 12 oz. of serving and comes with zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners.

Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Raspberry Rosé joins the family of flavors such as Berry Lemonade, Cranberry Lime and Watermelon.

Diageo flavored malt beverages brand director Krista Kiisk said: "America's love affair with rosé is still going strong so our Raspberry Rosé is a natural addition to our hard seltzer portfolio.

"Whether you're someone who enjoys a crisp cocktail with dinner or you're looking for the perfect summer drink, at 90 calories and 1 carb the marriage of raspberry rosé flavor with the refreshing taste of spiked seltzer is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser."

This flavored malt beverage has 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) and has been priced at $8.99 for a six-pack of 12 oz. Starting from mid-May, patrons can also buy all four flavours in a variety of 12-pack of slim line cans.

Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer range, along with Smirnoff ICE, is part of Diageo’s flavoured malt beverage portfolio. All these are ready to drink products.

In April, Smirnoff’s parent company Diageo released this year’s 10 Special Scotch Whiskies. The list includes whiskies priced between £80 and £1,000 depending on the bottling’s rarity.

The range starts with a 8-year-old whisky from Isle of Skye distillery Talisker and 12-year-old whisky from Lagavulin.

The list also includes 35-year-old Caol Ila from Islay and 48-year-old whisky from Carsebridge, a lowland distillery that closed in 1983. Diageo has only revealed 9 whiskies in the list and stated that it will release the tenth whisky, later this year.

Image: Smirnoff’s Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Raspberry Rosé. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire.

